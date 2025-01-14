Former Orioles Pitcher Brian Matusz Died of Suspected Overdose, Police Say
Former MLB pitcher Brian Matusz, who passed away on January 6, died from a suspected drug overdose, according to a report from the Phoenix Police Department that was obtained by The Baltimore Banner. Matusz, who was 37, spent the majority of his eight-year career with the Baltimore Orioles.
According to the report, Matusz's mother Elizabeth went to his house to check on him. When there was no answer at the door, she entered the residence through a bathroom window and discovered Brian laying on his back on a couch in an upstairs room. Matusz was cold to the touch with a white substance in his mouth, and drug paraphernalia in the form of a lighter, a straw and a small piece of aluminum foil were discovered on the floor near his right hand.
The Phoenix Police Department said there were no apparent injuries, trauma or signs of foul play.
Matusz, who had a history of substance abuse, was advised to seek the help of a mental health professional after he was taken to the emergency room two days before his death. The reason for the visit was redacted in the report. Matusz's mother told police that he made comments like "there is nothing left for me" and that he used to "have it all."
After a standout career at the University of San Diego, Matusz, the fourth overall pick in the 2008 MLB draft, became a full-time starter in his second season in the big leagues, tossing 175 2/3 innings for Baltimore in 2010. During his career as both a reliever and a starter, he, somewhat famously, became known for his effectiveness against Hall of Famer David Ortiz, whom he held to a .138 batting average in his career. In 280 games, Matusz recorded a 4.92 ERA.