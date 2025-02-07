SI

Former World Series Champion Agrees to Minor-League Deal With Diamondbacks

Arizona reportedly is adding some organizational depth.

Patrick Andres

Trey Mancini during the Marlins' 0–0 exhibition tie with the Yankees on Feb. 29, 2024.
Trey Mancini during the Marlins' 0–0 exhibition tie with the Yankees on Feb. 29, 2024. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
After a year outside of Major League Baseball, first baseman and designated hitter Trey Mancini appears ready to take another crack at a return.

Mancini is signing a minor-league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a Friday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The 32-year-old has not played in the big leagues since 2023, when he slashed .234/.299/.336 with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 79 games for the Chicago Cubs.

Mancini remains best known for his association with the Baltimore Orioles, for whom he played from 2016 to '22. He slugged 35 home runs and drove in 97 runs for the Orioles in 2019, providing one of the lone bright spots on a 54-108 team.

In 2020, Mancini was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer—an illness that cost him that season. He returned in 2021 with a 21-home run campaign that won him the American League's Comeback Player of the Year award. He later won a World Series with the Houston Astros after an Aug. 2022 trade.

The Diamondbacks are scheduled to open their season on March 27 against the Cubs.

