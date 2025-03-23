Former Yankees All-Star's 14-Year-Old Son Dies After Falling Ill on Vacation
Miller Gardner, the son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, died Friday morning, the team announced via the Gardner family on Sunday. He was 14.
"(Miller) has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point," the Gardner family said in a statement.
The Gardners—natives of South Carolina—wrote that Miller "loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends." They ended their statement with a request for privacy and prayers "to all other families who have lost a child far too soon."
Brett, 41, played his entire 14-year career with New York—debuting in 2008 and finishing his career in 2021. A longtime favorite of Yankees fans, he won a World Series in 2009, made the American League All-Star team in 2015, and won a Gold Glove in 2016.