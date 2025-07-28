Four Trade Deadline Targets That Make Perfect Sense for Tigers Amid Recent Struggles
The Detroit Tigers are in a predicament.
They had an incredible first half of the season and were the first team in Major League Baseball to reach 60 wins. The hot first half comes off an improbable run to the postseason last year, where they earned one of the final wild card spots before they were eliminated by the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.
American League Cy Young Award winner and this year's All-Star Game starter Tarik Skubal was a major force behind that run, which has continued into his dominant 2025 campaign. Through 21 starts this year, he has a 10-3 record with a 2.09 ERA and 171 strikeouts. The bad news for Detroit, though, is that they are in the midst of a serious slide while Skubal only remains under team control through the '26 season, when he's likely in store for the largest free-agent contract for a pitcher ever.
Still gripping onto an eight-game lead in the AL Central after losing 12 of their last 14 games, the Tigers need to go for it this year and add some talent ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Their biggest need is for a high-leverage relief pitcher, maybe even two, to help support their 4.18 team ERA amongst relievers this season. But they could also use a big bat to lift their slumping offense. And if the price is right, they could even use another starter behind Skubal if Jack Flaherty, who had a solid outing Sunday, continues his disappointing season down the stretch.
That's a lot of needs, but their top-tier farm system could certainly help bring in some high-level talent at the deadline. That is, if the Tigers are willing to part with any of their top prospects which is a big risk, especially when you take Skubal's uncertain future into consideration. MLB Pipeline's No. 6 prospect Kevin McGonigle is likely off limits, but they also have No. 10 prospect Max Clark should they be open to including him in a trade for a big return. There's also No. 34 prospect Bryce Rainer, No. 51 Josue Briceño and No. 77 Thayron Liranzo who round out Detroit's top-five. Rainer is likely off limits too as he was just drafted last year, but Briceño and Liranzo could be included in deals for the right price.
With plenty of top farm talent to help them get one or multiple win-now pieces, here are four targets that make sense for the Tigers as the trade deadline quickly approaches:
Eugenio Suárez — Third Baseman, Arizona Diamondbacks
Suárez has heard his name in trade rumors all season and he enters the deadline as the best bat on the market. His 36 home runs on the year trail only Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge for the most in the MLB. He started his career as a Tiger back in '14 before Detroit traded him to the Cincinnati Reds after just one season. Suárez recently told Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press that he'd be interested in a return and that it would mean a lot to finish where he started. But that's currently Arizona's decision, and the D-Backs are likely to take the highest offer with many suitors interested in the 36-year-old slugger. The price will be high, but the Tigers could put together a package that may make the D-Backs bite.
Jhoan Durán — Relief Pitcher, Minnesota Twins
The Twins may not be willing to deal Durán, especially to an AL Central rival. They are currently 5.5 games back of the last wild card and 10 games behind the Tigers in the division. But if they do decide to sell, he could fetch a solid haul on the open market. In 47 games this year, Durán has a 1.90 ERA with 52 strikeouts and just 10 earned runs allowed in 47 1/3 innings pitched. Those numbers would instantly push him to the front of the Tigers' bullpen ahead of Will Vest, who has a 2.58 ERA in 45 1/3 innings this year. Durán is under team control through the '27 season which could bring the Tigers to justify the competitive package they'd need to offer.
David Bednar — Relief Pitcher, Pittsburgh Pirates
Bednar would immediately help the Tigers' bullpen and is likely more gettable compared to other targets like Durán. The Pirates demoted Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis early this season after three rough outings, but he has bounced back nicely following his return to Pittsburgh. He hasn't given up an earned run in June or July, making 19 appearances and throwing 18 1/3 innings in that time. On the season, he has a 2.19 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 37 innings. He remains under team control through the '26 season, making a reasonable $5.9 million this year.
Sandy Alcántara — Starting Pitcher, Miami Marlins
If the Tigers look to boost their starting rotation, they could bring in another former Cy Young Award winner in Alcántara, who won the National League honor in '22, to put behind their ace in Skubal. Alcántara hasn't had a strong season for the Marlins by any means, posting a 5-9 record with a 6.66 ERA through 20 starts, but he threw seven scoreless innings in his most recent start and could provide depth for a team who relied on bullpen games during last year's playoff run. That method won't be sustainable if the Tigers are serious about winning while Skubal remains under team control. If Alcántara can return to his dominant form, he'd certainly be a welcome addition for any playoff team. Plus, he's under contract through the '27 season, with a club option on the final year of his deal.