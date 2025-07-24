Eugenio Suarez Trade Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Diamondbacks Slugger
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez is one of the hottest names surrounding Major League Baseball's trade deadline on July 31.
Entering Wednesday, his 36 home runs on the year were tied for the National League lead until Shohei Ohtani mashed a homer for the fifth straight game. Still, Suárez is on a heater as one of the best power hitters in baseball. He trails only Cal Raleigh (39) and Ohtani (37) in home runs and leads the MLB in RBIs with 86.
The D-Backs are in a position to pick their favorite package in return from Suárez if they decide to deal him, which certainly isn't a given. At 50-53 and 5 1/2 games back of the final wild-card spot, it may behoove them to deal Suárez, 34, before he becomes a free agent after this season. Although they could acquire talent by dealing first baseman Josh Naylor or starting pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen, Suárez may just be the darling of this year's trade deadline. The thought of adding his bat for a postseason push could lead to some rival clubs offering shiny future-forward prospects to boost MLB's No. 22 ranked farm system.
Below are some of the best fits for Suárez as we approach the trade deadline.
New York Yankees
Of course the Yankees are in on the hottest bat available at the deadline. MLB insider Jon Heyman has long reported the Yankees have inquired with the D-Backs on the 34-year-old slugger. Suárez was asked about the possibility of a Yankees trade during All-Star weekend, to which he responded "it's a team that wants to win," seeming somewhat enticed about the potential of landing in the Bronx. The Yankees are in need of help at the hot corner down the stretch, seeing six different players play at least one game at third base this year: Oswald Peraza (47), Oswaldo Cabrera (33), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (29), Jorbit Vivas (12), Pablo Reyes (5) and J.C. Escarra (2).
Detroit Tigers
Suárez began his career in Detroit before he was quickly dealt to the Cincinnati Reds. Over a decade later, a return to where it all began may make sense. The Tigers won the race to 60 wins this season and had an incredible first half, but have been stuck in a slump, losing nine of their last 10 games. They need pitching support to help their ace Tarik Skubal, but adding a big bat should be a priority too. Plus, with Skubal only under team control through the end of the 2026 season and a massive contract looming, the Tigers could push their chips in and go for it all this year. If they are willing to give up one of their higher-tier prospects, the D-Backs could bite.
Seattle Mariners
Although they have MLB's home-run leader in Cal Raleigh, the Mariners are looking for an upgrade in the corner infield to strengthen their potential postseason push. Seattle traded Suárez to Arizona just two seasons ago, but a reunion may be in order. Rookie Ben Williamson has served as the primary third baseman for the Mariners this season, mainly supported by Miles Mastrobuoni. Both Williamson and Mastrobuoni have just one home run apiece this year. Suárez's bat brings an upgrade for any roster, but especially Seattle's. We'll see if they offer a package the D-Backs can't refuse, which would unite two of baseball's best home-run hitters on the same roster.
Cincinnati Reds
The Reds haven't been rumored as a potential Suárez suitor for long. However, according to a recent report from The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans, there is mutual interest between the Reds and D-Backs in a deal that would return Suárez to Cincinnati, where he has spent the majority of his MLB career.
He played for the Reds from 2015 to '21 before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners and dealt to Arizona two seasons later. With Suárez slated to become a free agent after this year and Arizona in need of pitching, Rosecrans reported the D-Backs are "at least interested in kicking the tires" on young and promising righthander Chase Petty. The Reds are in striking distance of a wild-card spot and they could push to bring in a familiar face to help down the stretch.