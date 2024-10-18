Fox Sports Tries Out New Overhead TV Angle for Pete Alonso's Homer, and Fans Loved It
The New York Mets began Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday night with a big spark.
After getting out of a first-inning jam, the Mets put their first two batters on base. And after Mark Vientos flew out to left field, New York slugger Pete Alonso gave the sellout Citi Field crowd something to cheer about.
On the fourth pitch of his first at-bat, Alonso hammered an 84.5-mph slider 432 feet into the center-field seats for a three-run homer and an early 3–0 Mets lead. It was the longest home run hit by a Mets player in the playoffs since 2015.
Fox Sports, airing the game on FS1 on Friday night, showed the replay of the home run in a seldom-used overhead angle.
It looked pretty cool coming off the bat. MLB fans were impressed:
The Mets, who entered Game 5 trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 3–1 in the best-of-seven series, held an 8–1 lead after three innings. If they hold on to win, New York would visit Dodger Stadium on Sunday to try to stave off elimination again in Game 6.