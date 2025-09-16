Francisco Lindor Honors Roberto Clemente Day With Specially Detailed Glove Design
Francisco Lindor is paying homage to Roberto Clemente on Tuesday.
Though the Mets did not play on Sep. 15, which is officially Roberto Clemente Day, Lindor made sure to honor him the following day for their game against the Padres. Lindor, who shares a Puerto Rican background like the late Clemente, is wearing a specially designed glove to pay tribute to the iconic player.
The glove features several iconic pictures of Clemente and inscriptions of his No. 21 and multiple of his accomplishments including 1971 World Series MVP and 1966 NL MVP.
Clemente left an incredible legacy both on and off the field. As Lindor's glove reads, the Hall of Famer was "a great ballplayer, a better human being." Clemente was committed to helping others throughout his lifetime, from creating a sports center to Puerto Rican youth, hosting free baseball lessons for disadvantaged youth, and advocating against racial inequality among many other efforts. His untimely death came while he was flying to bring relief supplies to Nicaragua after it suffered a massive earthquake.
Lindor is among the players who have followed in the legacy set by Clemente. Lindor was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually to the player that best represents the game through sportsmanship, community involvement and their work on the field earlier this week for the third straight year. In recent years, Lindor has donated to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico, health and environmental initiatives, donated $1 million to his high school, Montverde Academy, and set up a scholarship fund for students looking to attend the school.
“That means I’m making my dad proud,” Lindor said of his nomination, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “That means I’m helping others. I’m representing Puerto Rico, my family and the Clemente family the right way. So I’m happy to get another chance of winning it.”