Francisco Lindor Uses Mets Reporter As Shield for Ice Water Bath After Walk-Off Win
The New York Mets celebrated Memorial Day with a walk-off, 2–1 win against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field, courtesy of a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Francisco Lindor.
After the win, Lindor was interviewed on the field by SNY's Steve Gelbs. Lindor's teammates attempted to sneak up on him to celebrate with the old fashioned dumping of the sports drink cooler, but the star shortstop caught them in the act.
Instead of giving up on the Gatorade bath, Brandon Nimmo and Brett Baty continued on, prompting Lindor to use Gelbs as a human shield to deflect the incoming water.
Gelbs got drenched by Nimmo and Baty, much to the joy of Lindor who remained relatively dry.
Gelbs was a good sport about it, and was grinning ear-to-ear while complimenting Lindor on his maneuver, saying, "Well played. Well played."
Gelbs later addressed the incident on his own social media, too. "That was cold, Francisco... in more ways than one," he wrote on X.
The Mets trailed 1–0 for much of the game, but rallied late to secure the walk-off win. New York improved to 33–21 on the season and will play again Tuesday in the second game of a three-game set against the White Sox.