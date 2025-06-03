Francisco Lindor Nears Mets History With Leadoff Home Run vs. Dodgers
Francesco Lindor got the NLCS rematch between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers off to an electric start on Monday night by crushing a leadoff home run.
Lindor launched a 417-foot homer off of Dodgers pitcher Dustin May's second pitch of the night, right into the bleachers at Dodger Stadium.
It was Lindor's 14th home run of the season, tied for the 10th most in the league, but it was also his sixth leadoff homer of the year. The Mets' franchise record for the most leadoff home runs in a single season is seven accomplished by Curtis Granderson in 2015 and '16, via MLB's Sarah Langs.
Lindor is one more leadoff homer away from tying the team record and two away from breaking it—and it's only June 2. He has plenty of time left in the season to add his name to the Mets history books.
The all-time MLB record is held by Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber with 15 leadoff homers, which he just achieved last season. As we're not even halfway through the MLB season, Lindor could make a push to break this young record.