SI

Francisco Lindor Nears Mets History With Leadoff Home Run vs. Dodgers

Lindor could break a franchise record if he continues to crush homers to leadoff.

Madison Williams

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor circles the bases after hitting a home run.
New York Mets star Francisco Lindor circles the bases after hitting a home run. / MLB/Screengrab
In this story:

Francesco Lindor got the NLCS rematch between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers off to an electric start on Monday night by crushing a leadoff home run.

Lindor launched a 417-foot homer off of Dodgers pitcher Dustin May's second pitch of the night, right into the bleachers at Dodger Stadium.

It was Lindor's 14th home run of the season, tied for the 10th most in the league, but it was also his sixth leadoff homer of the year. The Mets' franchise record for the most leadoff home runs in a single season is seven accomplished by Curtis Granderson in 2015 and '16, via MLB's Sarah Langs.

Lindor is one more leadoff homer away from tying the team record and two away from breaking it—and it's only June 2. He has plenty of time left in the season to add his name to the Mets history books.

The all-time MLB record is held by Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber with 15 leadoff homers, which he just achieved last season. As we're not even halfway through the MLB season, Lindor could make a push to break this young record.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB