Francisco Lindor Says Mets Are Focused on 'Winning' After Players-Only Meeting
The New York Mets roster held a players-only meeting following their 9-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. This was their 12th loss in the last 15 contests.
The Mets know something needs to change in order for their momentum to shift in a positive direction. They're only 0.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top NL East spot, so it's not like their season is over. The team just needs to get on the same page again.
Mets star Francisco Lindor told reporters that he hopes "nothing but winning" changes after the meeting.
"At the end of the day, it's all about winning," Lindor said. "This is not, 'rah rah, just now the season is going to turn around.' We are competing still. ... This is not a magic thing. Nobody's hoping for that, that's not how this works. ... It's part of the adversity we're dealing with.
"It's good to look each other in the eye and understand that we are going through it at the same time, and this is a team sport."
Left fielder Brandon Nimmo said this year's meeting was familiar to the one the team held last year, which turned out to be productive in the long run. Nimmo sounded hopeful after Saturday's meeting.
"It definitely felt good, productive," Nimmo said. "I think we'll look to build on that one step at a time. It's not going to be fixed overnight, I'd love it if it was."
The Mets will attempt not to get swept by the Pirates on Sunday before returning home for a three-game series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers starting on Tuesday. We'll see if the Mets can get things turned around before the All-Star break in a couple of weeks.