Freddie Freeman's Wife Chelsea Gives Update on Hospitalized 3-Year-Old Son Maximus
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been away from the team since Friday in order to tend to a family matter.
On Thursday, Freeman's wife, Chelsea, posted to Instagram to provide an update on the situation, indicating that their 3-year-old son Maximus was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological condition that's especially rare in children.
In Cheslea's post, she explained that Maximus declined into full-body paralysis and had his lungs reinforced at the hospital, where he's since been recovering. She added that he's made significant improvements in the days since the incident, and has even been taken off a ventilator.
"These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed," Chelsea wrote in part of her Instagram post.
In a previous Instagram story, Chelsea said that Maximus was hospitalized earlier that week and had been suffering from issues since the All-Star break. She added that Freddie met the family at the hospital after last Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants and stayed overnight in the emergency room (via Yahoo! Sports).
Freddie departed from the Dodgers' road trip in Houston on Friday in order to return home to be with his son. The team will remain on the road through Aug. 4, when they return to Los Angeles.