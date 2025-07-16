Freddie Freeman Gets Emotional Discussing Return to Atlanta for All-Star Game
Freddie Freeman spent the first 12 seasons of his decorated MLB career in Atlanta with the Braves.
So naturally, the Dodgers star first baseman's return to Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game was going to be an emotional affair. Freeman started off his night by receiving a warm ovation from the crowd at Truist Park when the National League lineup was introduced.
Then, Freeman spoke with Fox's Ken Rosenthal before the start of the game—and the Dodgers star began feeling all of the emotions.
"I think all of them," Freeman said when asked what emotions he was feeling. "My hands are sweating right now. The ovation I got earlier. It's special. I watched this place [Truist Park] get built. The red pennant up there—that's so special to me. It's an honor to be back."
When asked what he'd like to say to the fans in Atlanta, Freeman said he could "be there all day talking to the fans." He then received his second ovation of the night.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," Freeman said. "My first 12 years I got to spend in this wonderful city so you guys have given me standing ovations when I come back. Have cheered for me, watched me before I became a father, husband. Now back here as a husband and father to three awesome boys. So thank you guys for everything."
Freeman won an MVP in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then a World Series in 2021, his last year with the Braves before he departed for Los Angeles in free agency that ensuing offseason.
If it wasn't already, it's clear how much Freeman means to Atlanta—and vice versa.