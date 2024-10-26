Freddie Freeman Gave Dodgers a Timely Reminder Moments After Walk-Off Grand Slam
Freddie Freeman willed the Los Angeles Dodgers to an important victory in Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. In the bottom of the 10th inning with two outs, Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game 6–3 for Los Angeles.
Freeman, limited by an injured ankle which has required hours of pregame work, lifted his bat knowing he had gotten a hold of the home run. Then, he put a few more steps on his ankle, rounding the bases to get to home.
"That's a dream come true, but that's only one, we got three more," he reminded himself and his team after the game speaking to Fox's Ken Rosenthal. He refused to be a prisoner of the moment, just saying he didn't know where it ranked all-time on his personal list of moments.
It was not his only contribution, Freeman had another hit earlier in the game, a triple off a bobbled ball in the outfield, proving he and the Dodgers medical team have kept the ankle from being a complete limiting factor.
Freeman went on to tell Rosenthal in the postgame interview that he was hoping to time Nestor Cortes's four-seam fastball. The pitch he hit was just one of Cortes's two pitches in the game.
Just before pitching to Freeman, the Yankees intentionally walked Mookie Betts.