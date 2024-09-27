Dodgers Optimistic About Freddie Freeman's Postseason Status After Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the battle for the National League West, clinching the division with Thursday's 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
But the victory came at a cost.
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Suffers Ankle Injury
Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman, during a groundout in the bottom of the seventh inning, twisted his right ankle and landed awkwardly as he attempted to avoid a tag by Padres first baseman Luis Arraez while running to first base.
Freeman, who appeared to be in a great deal of pain, fell to the ground and immediately grabbed at his ankle as the Dodgers' trainer emerged from the dugout. Fortunately, Freeman was able to walk off the field under his own power, albeit with a noticeable limp.
After the game, Freeman was spotted wearing a walking boot as he celebrated the Dodgers' division-clinching victory on the field with his family.
How serious is Freddie Freeman's ankle injury?
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told Sportsnet LA that the X-rays on Freeman's ankle were negative and that the club is "not too worried" about the injury.
"I'm not too worried about it," Friedman said. "We're gonna be cautious. There's no reason to play him this weekend. We could have potentially if we needed it ... We don't need it."
"So we'll make sure that he's rested up and ready to go next Saturday."
Will Freddie Freeman Play in Game 1 of the Division Series?
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts echoed Friedman's sentiment, saying that Freeman won't play this weekend against the Colorado Rockies but that the expectation is he'll be ready for Game 1 of the Division Series.
"It's swollen," Roberts said. "It's swollen. He's not gonna go with us to Denver. We're gonna keep him away from altitude. And he's just gonna treat the heck out of it and start moving around."
"But I have every expectation he'll be ready for Game 1."
For what it's worth, Freeman also told Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times that the injury is just a sprain, so it seems the Dodgers avoided the worst-case scenario.
Plus, with Game 1 of the Division Series scheduled for Saturday, October 5, Freeman will have plenty of time to rest up before the start of the club's postseason play begins.
Freeman, 35, has posted a .282/.378/.476 slash line with 22 home runs, 89 RBI and 81 runs scored in 147 games played for the Dodgers in 2024.