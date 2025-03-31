Freddie Freeman to Miss Time for Dodgers After Hurting Ankle in Shower 'Mishap'
Freddie Freeman won't be in the lineup against his former team Monday night for the first game of the Los Angeles Dodgers' series against the Atlanta Braves.
Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Freeman is considered day-to-day after the star first baseman rather bizarrely tweaked his ankle. Roberts indicated that the injury to Freeman's ankle occurred as a result of a "mishap" while he was entering the shower at his home.
The veteran first baseman had offseason surgery on that same ankle, which bothered him throughout much of the Dodgers' World Series run.
With Freeman unavailable, Enrique Hernandez will take over at first base for Monday night's game and is slated to hit seventh in the lineup.
The Braves will be in Los Angeles from March 31 to April 2, so there's still a chance Freeman can take the field against the team he played for throughout the first 12 years of his MLB career.
Through three games this season, Freeman has a 1.083 OPS with two home runs and four RBIs.