Freddie Freeman Couldn't Believe Where Pete Alonso's Home Run Landed
Freddie Freeman is a former National League MVP, World Series MVP, an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. In other words, he's really good at baseball.
But even Freeman was left awestruck by a feat of strength off of the bat of New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso during the Mets' 6-1 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Alonso had already belted a two-run shot in the top of the first inning when he stepped up to the plate with teammates Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto on base in the top of the eighth inning.
Facing Dodgers pitcher Ryan Loutos, Alonso got a sinker right down Broadway and crushed it, sending the ball hurtling towards left center field at a whopping 112.1 MPH. Alonso's home run tested the limits of Dodger Stadium, landing near the back wall at the pavilion in left center, to the amazement of Freeman.
Here's Alonso's tape-measure shot, a 447-foot home run.
And here's Freeman's priceless reaction.
It was that kind of night for Alonso, who had two home runs and 5 RBI in the Mets' triumph over the Dodgers in the second game of their three-game series, a rematch of the 2024 National League Championship Series.
With the two teams splitting the first two contests, the rubber match is set for Thursday at 4:10 p.m. ET.