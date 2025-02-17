Freddie Freeman Reflected on Iconic World Series Moment As Spring Training Begins
Freddie Freeman cemented himself in the history books when he hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the Dodgers' World Series win over the New York Yankees. Game 1 of the World Series had gone to extra innings, and the Yankees took a 3–2 lead in the top of the 10th inning. The Yankees intentionally walked Mookie Betts and the bases were loaded with two outs when Freeman came up to the plate. Freeman seized the moment, hitting the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history and the Dodgers the first win of the series, which they would go on to win 4–1.
Freeman finished the World Series with four home runs and 12 RBIs, and was named the World Series MVP. Even as Freeman was named a hero for his efforts in the Dodgers' eighth World Series, all on a sprained ankle, he did not fully process the significance of that grand slam until over a month after the title victory.
As spring training begins ahead of the 2025 season, Freeman shared that it took until Christmas time when he re-watched the home run with his son, Charlie, to take in his surreal feat on baseball's biggest stage.
“I went down a rabbit hole on YouTube,’’ said Freeman, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Just to see the reactions of people watching that game, and what it meant to so many people. I know Yankees fans weren't too thrilled with it, but just what sports and baseball can do in general for so many people. And to be able to be a part of that for a very long time, I'm sure this home run is going to last for a long time.
“Just being part of such an iconic franchise, and to have such a moment like that, and that's going to last forever, it's special."
Since that World Series victory, Freeman has also spent the offseason recovering from ankle surgery after playing through that sprained ankle throughout the postseason. Freeman is currently limited as spring training gets going, but is looking to be ready to play in the Dodgers' season opener in Tokyo next month.