Freddie Freeman Used World Series Game Ball In Classy Gesture for Dave Roberts
Freddie Freeman played a crucial role in the double play that clinched the Dodgers' World Series win on Saturday, but he made sure the game ball went to somebody else.
Speaking during the team's celebrations in Los Angeles on Monday, Freeman revealed that he actually passed the game ball off to general manager Dave Roberts, who Freeman believes to be the keepsake's rightful recipient.
"I waited for Doc in his office, right before we sprayed champagne, and I gave it to him and I hugged him," Freeman revealed.
"I said, 'You deserve this more than anybody.' So Dave Roberts has the baseball."
Watch that below:
Talk about a classy move from Freeman, who was nonetheless a huge player this series.
But Roberts, of course, deserves his flowers for managing the game and series particularly well, too. Those watching the game unfold seemed to agree.
"Ultimately," baseball legend Derek Jeter said during the MLB on FOX broadcast, "it’s up to the players to do the job, but [Roberts] puts them in a position to be successful and he pushed all of the right buttons."
"Put him in Cooperstown," added Alex Rodriguez.
With the win, which brings the skipper's overall total to three World Series, Roberts has now surpassed Tommy Lasorda to become the second-most-decorated Dodgers manager in history, behind only Walter Alston, who boasts four WS titles, per the Los Angeles Times.