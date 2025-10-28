Freddie Freeman Had the Perfect Joke After Belting Game-Winning HR in 18th Inning
Freddie Freeman was a World Series hero once again for the Dodgers on Monday night as his walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 18th inning gave Los Angeles a thrilling—and exhausting—6-5 win over the Blue Jays. The Dodgers now lead the series 2-1 and will have Shohei Ohtani pitching in Tuesday night's Game 4.
Freeman, who hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the last year's World Series against the Yankees, sent the fans at Dodger Stadium into hysterics yet again when he blasted a 3-2 pitch over the wall in dead center to finally put an end to one of the best World Series games that has ever been played.
Here's that blast:
Freeman spoke with MLB Network's Lauren Shehadi moments after his heroic blast and he had a perfect joke, saying he almost had a home run a lot earlier in the game.
"I just missed one, I think it was like 22 innings ago..." Freeman said with a laugh.
Here's that interview:
Freeman's home run came six hours and 39 minutes after the game began. Both teams had a ton of opportunities in extra innings before the lefty finally put things away with another dinger that he will never forget.
Now it will be interesting to see how Ohtani will be able to bounce back in Game 4. He was a force once again in Game 3, hitting two more home runs and adding two doubles. While he didn't have to play the field, you have to think sleep might have come hard for him after that wild, and very long, night at Dodger Stadium.