Freddy Peralta Made Mookie Betts Look Absolutely Foolish on Strikeout Pitch
Mookie Betts received a rude welcome back to the field in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup Monday in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
In his first at-bat since suffering a broken hand in June, Betts stepped into the batter's box against Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta. After watching four pitches go by for a 2–2 count, Betts fouled off a couple of four-seam fastballs. He wasn't ready, however, when Peralta went back to his off-speed slider.
Betts was way out in front of Peralta's 82.9-mph offering, swinging so hard that he fell over into the left-handed side of the box. Betts got up and quickly walked into the Dodgers' dugout as a bold "K" was marked down on the scoresheet.
Of course, Betts wasn't the butt of the joke for long. In his next plate appearance, he took Peralta deep in the third inning, crushing a fastball 375 feet into the left-field seats.
Betts's return comes at a good time for the Dodgers, who struggled in July (11–13) and were 25–20 in games the eight-time All-Star missed while nursing his broken hand.
The Dodgers were 69–49 entering Monday's tilt, trying to hold off the scorching-hot Arizona Diamondbacks, who are 17–5 since the All-Star break and just 3.5 games behind Los Angeles.