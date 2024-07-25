Frustration Boils Over As Gerrit Cole's Struggles Continue in Outing vs. Mets
Since returning from the injured list in mid June, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has not been his usual dominant self on the mound.
He was back on the hill Wednesday during the second game of the Subway Series against the New York Mets, a team he's historically struggled against. Those woes persisted during his start, as he was chased out of the game in the sixth inning, having surrendered six earned runs.
While some fans in the Bronx booed the 33-year-old as he walked back to the clubhouse, no one was a harsher critic of Cole than himself. He could be seen storming straight into the locker room before returning later, still visibly frustrated.
While in the dugout, Cole could be seen slamming his arms against the bannister in frustration, clearly displeased with his efforts on the mound.
Cole threw exactly 100 pitches in the loss, giving up eight hits, six runs and three home runs. He walked one batter and struck out just three as his season ERA ballooned up to an unsightly 5.40.
Two of Cole's seven starts this year have come against the Mets, and they were his two worst outings of the year. In his first matchup against the in-state rivals, Cole failed to record a single strikeout while surrendering six earned runs, including four home runs. He fared similarly poorly on Wednesday, prompting his incandescent reaction in the dugout.