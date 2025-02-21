SI

Funniest Reactions From MLB Fans After Yankees Change Facial Hair Policy

Baseball fans had plenty of jokes after the Yankees surprisingly altered one of their biggest franchise rules.

Liam McKeone

The Yankees can have beards now
The Yankees can have beards now / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The 2025 MLB season is already shaping up to be different than any in the last 50 years. Not due to any changes in the game, but rather due to the shocking Friday morning news that beards are coming to the pinstripes. That's right— the New York Yankees announced they would be altering their longstanding facial hair rule and going forward will allow for "well-groomed beards" on the faces of their players.

It is both a massive change and incredibly meaningless at the same time. Which means it's perfect fodder for MLB fans to crack many jokes. Here are some of the best from the ground-breaking news out of the Bronx.

It's going to be quite a different look for the Yankees. In a few months, anyway. Every player has almost certainly shaved whatever facial hair they had from the winter in preparation for spring training. Someone in pinstripes should be rocking an awesome (well-groomed) beard by April.

What a day for Yankees and beard fans everywhere.

