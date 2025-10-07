The Furthest the Brewers Have Gone in the MLB Playoffs
After posting MLB's best record during the regular season and getting off to a 2–0 lead against the Cubs in the National League Division Series, the Brewers are hopeful they can bring home their first World Series title to Milwaukee this year.
The Brewers have made the playoffs for the third consecutive season and seventh time in the last eight years, but the franchise historically doesn't have a ton of success come October.
As Milwaukee looks to change their playoff fortunes, here's a look at their postseason history.
Have the Brewers Ever Won a World Series?
The Brewers have never won a World Series title. They are one of five teams still seeking their first championship, along with the Padres, Rays, Rockies and Mariners. Seattle is the only other of those teams alive in the 2025 MLB playoff race.
What Is the Furthest the Brewers Have Gone in MLB Playoffs?
The furthest Milwaukee has advanced in the playoffs is the World Series, which they reached in 1982. They lost to the Cardinals in seven games in that series, and have not returned to the World Series since. The Brewers won three of the first five games of the series, but St. Louis rallied to win Games 6 and 7 to claim the title.
Milwaukee Brewers Full Playoff History
Here's a look at the Brewers' postseason history since the franchise first began play in 1969. The '25 season marks their 11th playoff berth.
Playoff Result
Times Occurred
Last Year Occurred
Missed Postseason
46
2020
Lost in Wildcard Series
4
2024
Lost in Division Series
3
2022
Lost in Championship Series
2
2018
Lost in World Series
1
1982
Can the Brewers Win a World Series This Year?
Milwaukee is certainly a contender to win the World Series this year. The Brewers currently hold a 2–0 lead over the Cubs in the NLDS, and if they can win at least one more game, they will already be within one round of the franchise's second World Series berth.
Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in baseball, and proved throughout the year they could beat some of the top teams in the sport. They went 6–0 against the Dodgers, and 2– vs. both the Mariners and Blue Jays during the regular season. The Brewers will of course need to replicate that late in the postseason, but they definitely have the potential to win it all.