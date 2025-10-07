SI

The Furthest the Brewers Have Gone in the MLB Playoffs

How far have the Brewers advanced in the MLB playoffs?

Eva Geitheim

The Brewers are looking to return to the World Series this year.
After posting MLB's best record during the regular season and getting off to a 2–0 lead against the Cubs in the National League Division Series, the Brewers are hopeful they can bring home their first World Series title to Milwaukee this year.

The Brewers have made the playoffs for the third consecutive season and seventh time in the last eight years, but the franchise historically doesn't have a ton of success come October.

As Milwaukee looks to change their playoff fortunes, here's a look at their postseason history.

Have the Brewers Ever Won a World Series?

The Brewers have never won a World Series title. They are one of five teams still seeking their first championship, along with the Padres, Rays, Rockies and Mariners. Seattle is the only other of those teams alive in the 2025 MLB playoff race.

What Is the Furthest the Brewers Have Gone in MLB Playoffs?

The furthest Milwaukee has advanced in the playoffs is the World Series, which they reached in 1982. They lost to the Cardinals in seven games in that series, and have not returned to the World Series since. The Brewers won three of the first five games of the series, but St. Louis rallied to win Games 6 and 7 to claim the title.

Milwaukee Brewers Full Playoff History

Here's a look at the Brewers' postseason history since the franchise first began play in 1969. The '25 season marks their 11th playoff berth.

Playoff Result

Times Occurred

Last Year Occurred

Missed Postseason

46

2020

Lost in Wildcard Series

4

2024

Lost in Division Series

3

2022

Lost in Championship Series

2

2018

Lost in World Series

1

1982

Can the Brewers Win a World Series This Year?

Milwaukee is certainly a contender to win the World Series this year. The Brewers currently hold a 2–0 lead over the Cubs in the NLDS, and if they can win at least one more game, they will already be within one round of the franchise's second World Series berth.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in baseball, and proved throughout the year they could beat some of the top teams in the sport. They went 6–0 against the Dodgers, and 2– vs. both the Mariners and Blue Jays during the regular season. The Brewers will of course need to replicate that late in the postseason, but they definitely have the potential to win it all.

