Garrett Crochet Had a Scary Moment During Start vs. Yankees

Stephen Douglas

Garrett Crochet ended up on the ground when a pitch went very wrong against the Yankees.
Garrett Crochet had a pretty nice night against the Yankees on Sunday. The Red Sox starter went six full innings and struck out 12 batters to help Boston snap a three-game losing streak and salvage the final game of a weekend series against New York.

He also fell down on a play that probably terrified fans.

Facing Jose Caballero with two outs and a runner on first, Crochet went to deliver the 0-1 pitch and completely lost his footing. His left foot turned towards second and he slipped. His right foot came down and then he threw the ball away as he took a seat.

Jazz Chisholm advanced to second while Red Sox fans held their breath. Luckily, Crochet was able to get up, dig back in at the rubber and strike out Caballero a few pitches later.

Crochet would give up a home run to Aaron Judge the next inning, but still escaped with the incredibly important win. Boston is currently in position for the second AL wild card with 12 games remaining in the season.

