Gary Cohen Had the Saddest Announcer Jinx of Season in Mets’ Brutal Loss
The New York Mets lost another tough game on Sunday, falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, at home. New York had a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning but Ketel Marte's two-run homer to center field ended up giving Arizona the win in their series finale.
The loss came with one of the saddest announcer jinxes you'll ever hear, courtesy of Gary Cohen, who brought up the Mets' struggles in close games, saying: "Mets have lost five games this year that they led after eight innings. That is an enormous number. Trying not to make it six."
Marte's home run came on the the very next pitch.
This was so Mets:
The Mets are now 24-35 on the season and are in fourth place in the National League East.
