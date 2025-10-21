George Springer's Clutch, Go-Ahead Home Run Electrified Toronto Crowd
George Springer just had an incredible October moment to send his team to the World Series.
The Blue Jays designated hitter stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out, two men on and his team trailing the Mariners 3-1 in Game 7 of the ALCS. They weren't behind for long.
Mariners reliever Eduard Bazardo threw a ball on his first pitch to Springer, then grooved a 96 mph sinker right down the middle. The 36-year-old didn't miss it.
Springer launched the ball 381 feet into the left center field bleachers to give Toronto a 4-3 lead that they would never give back. The crowd at Rogers Centre went absolutely wild.
What a scene. Absolute pandemonium in the stands.
Here's another angle, as you can see the entire crowd knew the ball was gone the moment it came off his bat.
From there, the Blue Jays just needed to secure six outs to punch their ticket. Chris Bassit got through the eighth unscathed, and closer Jeff Hoffman struck out the side in the ninth to end the series in emphatic fashion.
Springer has been huge for Toronto all season. The 2017 World Series MVP seemed to find the Fountain of Youth in Toronto this season. He hit .309 with 32 home runs and 84 RBIs. Springer's .959 OPS finished fourth in baseball and the 4.8 WAR he racked up was the most he's had since 2019.
Now he has a signature moment in the postseason. With a World Series showdown against the Dodgers now on the horizon, there could be more to come.