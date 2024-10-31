Gerrit Cole Ripped By Fans Over His Explanation of Key Mistake in Yankees' Loss
The New York Yankees coughed up Game 5 of the World Series in brutal fashion on Wednesday night and ended their season by watching the Dodgers celebrating a title in the Bronx.
The Yankees and their fans will probably never forget a disastrous fifth inning that saw them make three stunning mistakes in the field.
One of those came with the bases loaded and two outs when pitcher Gerrit Cole didn't get over to cover first for Anthony Rizzo who had to field a spinning grounder hit by Mookie Betts. Instead of getting out of the inning, the Dodgers scored a run on the play and then added four more in the frame to draw even at 5-5.
Look at this play:
Cole tried to explain after the game what he was thinking in that moment:
"I took a bad angle to the ball. I wasn't sure how hard he hit it," Cole said. "By the time the ball got by me, I was not in a position to cover first. Neither of us were."
Here are his full comments:
Fans were not impressed: