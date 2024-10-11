Gerrit Cole’s Vibes Were Immaculate After ALDS-Clinching Performance vs. Royals
Gerrit Cole signed a massive nine-year, $324 million contract with the New York Yankees in December 2019. On Thursday night, he helped the Yankees get back to the ALCS for the second time since he signed, giving up six hits and one run in seven innings in the series-clinching victory.
After the game Cole let his hair down and celebrated. By the time he got to the podium to speak with the press, he was in great spirits. To put it simply, the vibes were immaculate.
Asked what was "running through" him at the moment, Cole could barely contain himself.
"Fired, I mean fired up. Had a couple IPAs, like with the boys. Sprayin' some champagne, I mean like, this is the, this is the greatest!"
This is just the third postseason series the Yankees have won since they singed Cole. Last year they didn't even make the playoffs.
Cole started Game 1 for the Yankees, which they won, but he gave up three earned runs in five innings. Putting together Friday night's performance in the series-clincher must have felt extra sweet. But then again, who wouldn't feel good after having a few IPAs with the boys?