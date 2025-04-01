Giancarlo Stanton Avoids Tying Torpedo Bats to Latest Injury
Giancarlo Stanton avoided questions that might have tied the New York Yankees' new torpedo bats to his new injury.
Stanton has come down with a case of epicondylitis, more commonly known as "tennis elbow," in both elbows. He was asked if the new bats may have caused the injury, and he shut it down immediately.
"You're not going to get the story you're looking for," Stanton said to reporters on Tuesday. "So if that's what you guys want, that ain't going to happen."
Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 26 and has been shut down from all baseball activities.
For his part, Stanton began using the bats last season, but when asked what may have caused the injury back in March, he said, "Probably some bat adjustments. That's all I could attest it to," then later said, "I don't know why it happened."
The 35-year-old will continue to use the bats.
Stanton has missed significant time due to injury in his career. In the past four seasons alone, he has missed 183 regular-season games. That doesn't include the 2019 season, where he missed 144.
The bats may not be to blame as much as Stanton's lengthy injury history.