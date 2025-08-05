SI

Giancarlo Stanton Hit Another Unbelievable Line Drive Home Run

Giancarlo Stanton hit another one of those home runs that only Giancarlo Stanton seems to hit.

The New York Yankees star came to the plate in the top of the fourth inning with two outs and a runner on first base. Texas Rangers Jon Gray threw a 96 mph fastball down the middle and Stanton hit a rocket over the wall in center field.

Center fielder Wyatt Langford barely had time to turn around as he assumed the ball was going to hit the wall, only to find it disappeared over the fence.

If it looked like an improbable home run, well, you must be new to Giancarlo Stanton's work. The 17 degree launch angle is one of the lowest measured over the last decade and no one hits anywhere near as many home runs with this kind of trajectory as the Yankees slugger.

With this laser to center, Stanton is up to double-digit home runs on the season after not making his 2025 debut until the middle of June.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

