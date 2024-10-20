Giancarlo Stanton Says What Every Yankee Fan is Feeling on Juan Soto Free Agency
The New York Yankees are back in the World Series for the first time in 15 years. Though the ALCS went final in just five games, the Cleveland Guardians put up far more of a fight than that runtime would imply.
Were it not for important offensive contributions from Juan Soto—who hit the winning three-run home run in extra innings in Game 5—and Giancarlo Stanton—who was the ALCS MVP with five home runs and seven RBI with a series OPS of 1.222—the outcome may have been far different.
Stanton is under contract through 2028, but Soto is a free agent this offseason. The former knows how important it is that the Yankees make re-signing Soto priority No. 1 this offseason.
“We need him to stay. He’s going to stay. We need to bring it home, and then we’ll bring him home also,” Stanton said to Bryan Hoch after the clinching Game 5.
The series MVP stopped short of offering a price, but the outspoken Jazz Chisholm wasn't so shy. "$700 million," he told YES Network's Meredith Marakovits in the clubhouse after the big Game 5 win.
Stanton and Soto have been two parts of the important first four in the Yankees batting lineup, with Aaron Judge sandwiched between him giving him some of the best protection he's ever had.
The urgency to bring Soto back, and in turn, the possible price, rises with every crucial at-bat. Many more project to be in play during the World Series.