Giancarlo Stanton Has Six Words for Those Wondering If Yankees Are MLB's Team to Beat
The New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-1 on Thursday, clinching the AL East in the process. Aaron Judge hit his 58th home run of the season while Giancarlo Stanton mashed his 27th to go along with a double and four RBIs.
After the game, the Yankees celebrated in the locker room, which is where Stanton spoke with the media. One reporter asked if the Yankees were the team to beat in the postseason, and Stanton had a very confident answer.
"We better be," Stanton said. "That's the point."
Those will become famous last words if the Yankees fall short of the World Series for a 15th straight year. Last season, they missed the playoffs entirely. Before that, the Yankees had lost in the ALCS three times in six years.
The 2024 campaign marks the third time New York has won its division since Stanton joined the club in 2018.