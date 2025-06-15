SI

Giants Acquire Rafael Devers From Red Sox in Surprise Trade

Boston is reportedly shipping out its star.

Patrick Andres

Rafael Devers runs the bases against the Yankees.
Rafael Devers runs the bases against the Yankees. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Amid a season of discontent, it appears Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers has a new home.

The Red Sox are trading Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a package centered around pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, according to a Sunday afternoon report from Robert Murray of FanSided.

In addition to Harrison and Hicks, Murray later reported that pitcher Jose Bello and designated hitter and right fielder James Tibbs will also head east.

Devers, 28, has played his entire nine-year big-league career for Boston. He won the World Series with the team in 2018, captured Silver Sluggers in 2021 and 2023, and made All-Star teams in '21, 2022 and 2024.

In 2025, he has slashed .271/.400/.494 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs.

However, he has also vocally criticized the Red Sox for their handling of the offseason signing of third baseman Alex Bregman—a move that put Devers's longtime home at the hot corner in flux.

The Giants are currently 41-30, and occupy the National League's second wild-card playoff spot. Boston, on the other hand, is 37-36.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB