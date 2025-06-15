Giants Acquire Rafael Devers From Red Sox in Surprise Trade
Amid a season of discontent, it appears Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers has a new home.
The Red Sox are trading Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a package centered around pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, according to a Sunday afternoon report from Robert Murray of FanSided.
In addition to Harrison and Hicks, Murray later reported that pitcher Jose Bello and designated hitter and right fielder James Tibbs will also head east.
Devers, 28, has played his entire nine-year big-league career for Boston. He won the World Series with the team in 2018, captured Silver Sluggers in 2021 and 2023, and made All-Star teams in '21, 2022 and 2024.
In 2025, he has slashed .271/.400/.494 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs.
However, he has also vocally criticized the Red Sox for their handling of the offseason signing of third baseman Alex Bregman—a move that put Devers's longtime home at the hot corner in flux.
The Giants are currently 41-30, and occupy the National League's second wild-card playoff spot. Boston, on the other hand, is 37-36.