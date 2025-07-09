Giants Announcer Had Great Quip About His Voice After Walk-Off Inside-the-Park HR
The San Francisco Giants will never forget their 51st victory of the 2025 MLB season as it came in the most dramatic of ways courtesy of Patrick Bailey's three-run inside-the-park walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
With one out and runners at first and third, Bailey pouned a ball to right field that hit the brick wall and then bounced right past Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh. Bailey was able to circle the bases and made it home with ease to score the winning run and send the home crowd and his teammates into hysterics.
Giants announcer Duane Kuiper had an excellent call of the thrilling play, yelling "Bailey's on the move!" a few times as it became clear that this was happening. His voice seemed to give out as Bailey crossed the plate, leading to a great quip from Kuiper as he said his voice didn't see this wild play coming.
Here's his call:
What a way to win a game.