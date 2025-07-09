Giants Announcer Had Great Quip About His Voice After Walk-Off Inside-the-Park HR

"BAILEY'S ON THE MOVE. BAILEY'S ON THE MOVE. AND THIS GAME IS OVER."



"Oh, my goodness. I did not see that coming."



"Neither did my voice."



Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow react to Giants catcher Patrick Bailey's walk-off inside-the-park home run to beat the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/9W4m2OnS1R