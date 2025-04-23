Giants Announcers Had Sweet Gesture for Young Fans Who Stayed to Watch Blowout Loss
Watching a lopsided game is no fun for sports fans, particularly for those whose team is the one getting blown out. That was the case at Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants were soundly defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3 on Tuesday night. But a family of four stuck it out and stayed to watch the game, despite the fact that the contest was essentially a decided affair after the Brewers put up an 8-spot in the sixth inning to take an 11-1 lead on their beloved Giants.
Well, Giants play-by-play announcer Duane Kuiper and color analyst Mike Krukow were watching the family of fans from afar during the broadcast. And the broadcasters decided to reward the couple's two young daughters for being troopers while enduring the rout.
With the help of one of their colleagues, Kuiper and Krukow gifted the two young girls a baseball each in a heartwarming moment.
"Blake's got a couple of balls for those little girls ... Because we've decided that they have hung in there this whole game," Kuiper said. "They've survived this 11-2 ballgame and they're still happy. And here's Blake to reward them."
As the man approached the family and informed them that the girls would be receiving baseballs, their faces lit up. He then pointed to the broadcast booth to show the family that it was Kuiper and Krukow's idea. The family and the Giants' broadcast booth then waved to each other.
Krukow summed up the moment best.
"I love this game."