Giants’ Casey Schmitt Has Hilarious Reaction to Called Strike Three vs. Dodgers
Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt was one of the few batters to get a hit off of Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Sunday, but he was also one of his seven strikeout victims. Schmitt was the final batter Yamamoto faced and he struck out looking on a ball up in the zone.
While home plate umpire John Bacon rang him up in an animated fashion, Schmitt spun around to argue the call, throwing his arms up in disbelief. To Bacon's credit, he heard Schmitt out while he tossed a ball out towards the mound and let him walk away without tossing him.
Bacon was obviously confident that he had the call right this time and with good reason. Schmitt was probably just frustrated with how effectively Yamamoto moved the ball around the zone in this at-bat and left him watching a strike go by after he just chased one low out and outside.
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the All-Star break with the second best record in baseball at 58–39. Yamamoto is 8–7 on the season after his latest no-decision despite the fact that he scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings on Sunday.