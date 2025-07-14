SI

Giants’ Casey Schmitt Has Hilarious Reaction to Called Strike Three vs. Dodgers

It was not borderline.

Stephen Douglas

John Bacon calls strike three on an incredulous Casey Schmitt.
John Bacon calls strike three on an incredulous Casey Schmitt. / @BlakeHHarri
In this story:

Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt was one of the few batters to get a hit off of Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Sunday, but he was also one of his seven strikeout victims. Schmitt was the final batter Yamamoto faced and he struck out looking on a ball up in the zone.

While home plate umpire John Bacon rang him up in an animated fashion, Schmitt spun around to argue the call, throwing his arms up in disbelief. To Bacon's credit, he heard Schmitt out while he tossed a ball out towards the mound and let him walk away without tossing him.

Bacon was obviously confident that he had the call right this time and with good reason. Schmitt was probably just frustrated with how effectively Yamamoto moved the ball around the zone in this at-bat and left him watching a strike go by after he just chased one low out and outside.

Case Schmitt
Casey Schmitt didn’t like that called third strike. / MLB.co

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the All-Star break with the second best record in baseball at 58–39. Yamamoto is 8–7 on the season after his latest no-decision despite the fact that he scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings on Sunday.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB