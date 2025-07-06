Mets Manager Has Epic Dirt-Kicking Meltdown After Ejection Following Awful Call
Carlos Mendoza was not happy with umpire John Bacon and he let him know about it.
The New York Mets manager was thrown out in the bottom of the ninth inning of his team's 6–4 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday. Mendoza took exception to Bacon's calls during Luis Torrens's at bat against Devin Williams in the final frame.
Bacon made consecutive terrible strike calls to ring up Torrens, and Mendoza yelled at him from the dugout before running onto the field to confront him. The veteran umpire then threw the Mets' manager out of the game, which led to an epic meltdown.
Mendoza started by kicking dirt on the plate, which is a fantastic, old school move dripping with disrespect. Then he proceeded to get in Bacon's face and scream at him for a while, before pointing out exactly where Bacon had missed the calls.
Video is below.
An excellent ejection. Mendoza got his money's worth.