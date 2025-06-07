Giants Catcher Was So Confused After Fan Threw Baseball Onto Field at Home Plate
A bizarre moment took place Friday night at Oracle Park when a fan appeared to test his arm in the middle of the San Francisco Giants-Atlanta Braves game.
There's a time and a place to see how far you can throw a baseball, but the fourth inning of an MLB game is not one of them. In that frame, Braves' Sean Murphy hit a fly ball to right field as Matt Olson rounded third and raced toward home plate. As Olson got closer to home, a second ball was thrown from the upper stands at Oracle Park and landed on the field near home plate. This happened just as Giants' Mike Yastrzemski made a throw to try and get Olson out.
After collecting the throw home, Giants' catcher Patrick Bailey quizzically looked around, clearly baffled by the whole situation.
Watch that weird play below:
Olson ended up scoring on the play. The umpires convened to discuss the play but didn't issue any rulings, and the game resumed as if nothing had happened.
Afterward, Giants manager Bob Melvin spoke about how confused he was by the strange incident.
"That's a first," Melvin said. "I've never seen that before. I don't know where it came from. I don't know what the rule is. I think everybody was a little surprised by it. It didn't affect the play but it was extremely odd to see another baseball come on the field."
Maybe someone on the Giants' subreddit has an idea of who's to blame here. The Giants went on to beat the Braves, 5-4.