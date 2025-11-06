SI

Giants Claim Justin Dean, Unsung World Series Hero for Dodgers

He still doesn't have a big-league hit, but the 28-year-old saved the day for Los Angeles in Game 6.

Days after celebrating a World Series with the Dodgers, Justin Dean is headed to the Giants.
Center fielder Justin Dean's lifetime Major League Baseball statistics include two at-bats—and possibly one season saved.

In Game 6 of the World Series, Dean made headlines across the sports world with the heads-up play of the playoffs. When Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger clubbed a double to deep left-center in the ninth inning, Dean alertly put his hands in the air as the ball wedged itself underneath the Rogers Centre fence. The ball was called dead, and two batters later the Dodgers forced Game 7.

Los Angeles went on to win its second straight World Series, but Dean will not be around to celebrate on Opening Day next year. On Thursday, the Giants claimed him off waivers.

Despite making a slice of baseball history, Dean has barely seen MLB action. He has played in 18 regular-season and 13 postseason games, primarily as a substitute in some form or fashion. His two career regular-season plate appearances include a strikeout against Toronto and a groundout against the Reds, both in August (he's a .252 minor-league hitter).

It might take him one game with San Francisco to match his airtime with the Dodgers, but it doesn't matter—he'll be a hero to Los Angeles for his feats in Ontario for life.

