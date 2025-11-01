‘World Series Wedgie’ Saves Dodgers’ Season and Forces Game 7
The 2025 World Series may have turned on a wedgie. The Dodgers held on to beat the Blue Jays 3–1 on Halloween thanks to a ball getting stuck in the outfield padding right as Toronto looked like it was about to make a comeback.
The Blue Jays trailed the Dodgers 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Addison Barger hit a ball deep to left-center field. The ball landed right at the foot of the wall and wedged itself there. Outfielders Enrique Hernández and Justin Dean threw their arms up to signal it should be a ground-rule double, and the umpires agreed.
What should have been a run-scoring play for the Blue Jays ended up plating zero runs. The Blue Jays had runners on second and third with no outs, but Tyler Glasnow came in and got three outs with just three pitches with the game ending on an epic double-play.
When Barger hit the ball and it became clear it wasn't going to be caught the Blue Jays looked like they were on their way to a comeback and maybe a World Series. The second the ball got stuck everything changed.
Game 7 is Saturday night on Fox. All because of a wedgie.