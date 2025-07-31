Giants Deal Mike Yastrzemski to Royals One Day After Impressive Catch
Yastrzemski has found a new home in Kansas City.
In this story:
Mike Yastrzemski made a "catch of the year" quality snag in Wednesday's Giants game vs. the Pirates. About 24 hours later, the outfielder was dealt by the Giants to the Royals right at the buzzer for the MLB trade deadline on Thursday, league insider Mark Feinsand reported.
Yastrzemski will be a good addition for Kansas City, especially with his glove. The Royals are trying to stay alive in the playoff race with a 54–55 record, while the Giants also currently hold the same record.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
