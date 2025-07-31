SI

Giants Deal Mike Yastrzemski to Royals One Day After Impressive Catch

Yastrzemski has found a new home in Kansas City.

Madison Williams

Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski landed with the Royals before the trade deadline.
Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski landed with the Royals before the trade deadline. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike Yastrzemski made a "catch of the year" quality snag in Wednesday's Giants game vs. the Pirates. About 24 hours later, the outfielder was dealt by the Giants to the Royals right at the buzzer for the MLB trade deadline on Thursday, league insider Mark Feinsand reported.

Yastrzemski will be a good addition for Kansas City, especially with his glove. The Royals are trying to stay alive in the playoff race with a 54–55 record, while the Giants also currently hold the same record.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB