Giants Join Historically Exclusive Club With Third Straight Comeback Win
The San Francisco Giants have packed an entire season's worth of action into three games.
On Wednesday, the Giants spotted the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-0 lead before reeling off nine consecutive runs in a 10-inning victory. On Thursday, San Francisco wiped out a 6-2 deficit with a five-run eighth.
Incredibly, the Giants kept the magic going against the New York Mets on Friday. Down 6-2 in the eighth inning, San Francisco rallied for an 8-7 win—keyed by a timely grand slam from catcher Patrick Bailey and put away with a defensive gem by Matt Chapman.
If you think coming back from four runs down in three straight games sounds unusual, that's because it is. Only three teams have done it since the dawn of the 20th century—the 1932 St. Louis Cardinals, the 1961 Boston Red Sox and the 1999 Florida Marlins.
Hilariously, all three of those teams had losing records—including a putrid 64-98 record by the '99 Marlins.
In that case, Giants fans might be wise to view the comebacks as an inauspicious sign for their .500 team.