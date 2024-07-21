Giants' Jorge Soler Launches Longest Home Run of 2024 MLB Season
Despite his struggles this season, it's safe to say Jorge Soler still has plenty of power.
On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants' designated hitter led off the team's game against the Colorado Rockies by hammering the longest home run of the 2024 season so far.
Facing Rockies righty Ryan Feltner, Soler turned around a 94-mph fastball and sent it 478 feet to center field. The ball left the bat at 109.3 mph. The video is below.
According to Sarah Langs, the 478-foot home run is the Giants' second-longest in the Statcast era, which began in 2015. Alex Dickerson's blast on September 1, 2020 remains the team's longest. That ball went 480 feet and also came against the Rockies at Coors Field.
The previous longest home run for the 2024 campaign belonged to Shohei Ohtani. He hit a 476-foot blast at Coors Field against the Rockies in April. The video of that home run is below.
Soler has struggled throughout the 2024 season. In 84 games entering Sunday's action, he was slashing .222/.300/.389, with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 91 strikeouts against 33 walks. That .689 OPS is his lowest since 2016, and he has only produced 0.2 WAR.
Maybe this massive home run can break him out of his funk.