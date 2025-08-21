Giants' Landen Roupp Carted Off Field After Being Hit in Knee by Line Drive
Giants pitcher Landen Roupp has had a solid season in 2025—but on Wednesday, his outing was destined to end early.
Padres center fielder Ramon Laureano struck Roupp directly in the knee with a line drive Wednesday night, sending the San Francisco hurler to the ground clutching his left knee. After some anxious time spent on the Petco Park grass, Roupp was removed from the premises on a cart.
In 2 1/3 innings pitched Wednesday, Roupp gave up five earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out two. He departed with his team trailing 3–0 in the bottom of the third.
Roupp, a Rocky Mount, N.C., native and UNC Wilmington product, is in his second year with the Giants. He's 7-6 in '25 with a 3.45 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings.
Veteran pitcher Joey Lucchesi replaced Roupp against his former team, navigating San Francisco out of that third inning to forget.