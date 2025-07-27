Giants' Lou Seal Has Wholesome Moment With Fellow Mascots at Hall of Fame Induction
It wasn't just legendary MLB players getting immortalized on Sunday, as the latest class of Hall of Famers were introduced at Cooperstown. Sunday also marked a special occasion for the mascots of the sporting world.
San Francisco Giants beloved mascot Lou Seal was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame on Sunday, and he received some love and support from his fellow costumed friends from across MLB and other sports leagues. Multiple mascots turned up to Oracle Park for Sunday's game against the Mets, and they sat with Lou Seal in a wholesome moment as the stadium honored his Hall of Fame induction.
Among the notable mascots in attendance were Mr. Met, the Phillie Phanatic, S.J. Sharkie of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, and the Giants' anti-mascot, the Crazy Crab.
Have a look at the conglomerate of costumed friends congratulating Lou on his career achievement:
As for the ceremony itself, Oracle Park got to its feet and went wild for Lou Seal as they were treated to a standing ovation while taking the field, where the mascots and even their parents were waiting for them and dancing as music blared.
A truly momentous occasion at Oracle Park prior to first pitch of the game against the Mets.