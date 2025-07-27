SI

Ichiro Suzuki Sends Message to Hall of Fame Voter Who Snubbed Him

Ryan Phillips

Ichiro Suzuki had 3,089 career hits in the major leagues.
Ichiro Suzuki had 3,089 career hits in the major leagues. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese-born player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and he has given up on trying to make up with the one voter who snubbed him.

When Ichiro was elected to the Hall in January, he missed unanimous induction by one vote. Yes, somehow a single voter didn't think one of the greatest hitters of all-time deserved to reach Cooperstown on the first ballot. There was immediate outrage when that happened.

A few days after his selection went public, Ichiro offered to meet with the voter who didn't pick him and have a drink. That won't happen now.

During his Hall of Fame induction speech on Sunday, Ichiro announced that his offer to meet with that writer has expired, and he has no interest in doing so.

Whoever that voter was had plenty of time to make themselves known and meet with Ichiro. They opted not to.

Ichiro was a 10-time MLB All-Star who won 10 Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, two batting titles and was named AL MVP and Rookie of the Year in 2001. He holds the MLB single-season record for hits (262), and ranks 24th on the league's all-time hits list (3,089). The crazy part about those numbers is that he didn't debut in the major leagues until he was 27 years old after already becoming a star in Japan.

It truly is incredible that anyone would leave him of their Hall of Fame ballot.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB