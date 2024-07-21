Giants Manager Bob Melvin Ejected After Arguing With Umpiring Crew Before Game
San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin was unexpectedly ejected before Sunday's game vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
While the details of the ejection haven't been released, Melvin appeared to be arguing with the umpiring crew on the field as he brought his lineup card out before the game. Melvin seemed to be pretty heated as he spoke with them. He also brought bench coach Ryan Christenson with him, but it is unclear what they were discussing.
This was Melvin's fourth ejection of the 2024 season and the 63rd in his career.
All the fans know so far is that Melvin didn't show up in the captain's chair once the game began.
Despite the rocky start for the team, Giants outfielder Jorge Soler began the game strong by hitting the longest MLB home run of the season so far at 478 feet.
The Giants entered Sunday's game in fourth place in the National League West with a 47–52 record.