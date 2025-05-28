Giants Manager Bob Melvin Got His Money's Worth After He Was Ejected Early vs. Tigers
San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin wasn't pleased with home plate umpire Tony Randazzo's strike zone Tuesday night in Detroit against the Tigers. Melvin didn't hold his discontent within, letting Randazzo know about it, which led to an early end to the night for the Giants' manager.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Melvin barked from the dugout to Randazzo after he didn't like a ball called on Giants' starter Logan Webb that missed low. Over the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast, you can hear Randazzo say "Bob I'm going to tell you right now—that's it, that's it. You know what, done," toward Melvin as he quickly tossed him from the game.
The quick ejection brought Melvin right up the dugout steps to exchange words with Randazzo before he hit the showers early. And he definitely got his money's worth.
In the series opener between the Giants and the Tigers Monday, Detroit shortstop-turned-outfielder Javier Baez had to be restrained after he was ejected for arguing a called third strike by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi.
Now, apparently it's the Giants turn to revolt against the umpire crew. In all fairness to Randazzo, though, Webb's pitch that led to Melvin's ejection was a tad low of the zone. But Melvin had already seen enough.