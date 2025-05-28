SI

Giants Manager Bob Melvin Got His Money's Worth After He Was Ejected Early vs. Tigers

Melvin was tossed in the bottom of the fifth for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout.

Blake Silverman

Giants manager Melvin argues with home plate umpire Randazzo after he was ejected
Giants manager Melvin argues with home plate umpire Randazzo after he was ejected / Screengrab via NBC Sports Boston
San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin wasn't pleased with home plate umpire Tony Randazzo's strike zone Tuesday night in Detroit against the Tigers. Melvin didn't hold his discontent within, letting Randazzo know about it, which led to an early end to the night for the Giants' manager.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Melvin barked from the dugout to Randazzo after he didn't like a ball called on Giants' starter Logan Webb that missed low. Over the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast, you can hear Randazzo say "Bob I'm going to tell you right now—that's it, that's it. You know what, done," toward Melvin as he quickly tossed him from the game.

The quick ejection brought Melvin right up the dugout steps to exchange words with Randazzo before he hit the showers early. And he definitely got his money's worth.

In the series opener between the Giants and the Tigers Monday, Detroit shortstop-turned-outfielder Javier Baez had to be restrained after he was ejected for arguing a called third strike by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi.

Now, apparently it's the Giants turn to revolt against the umpire crew. In all fairness to Randazzo, though, Webb's pitch that led to Melvin's ejection was a tad low of the zone. But Melvin had already seen enough.

BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

