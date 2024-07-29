Giants Minor League Affiliate to Salute Charli XCX With 'Brat Night'
After an illustrious decade-long career in the art pop sphere, Charli XCX has finally graduated to that most elusive level of fame: minor league baseball promotion fame.
The Triple-A Sacramento River Cats will host "Brat Night" on Thursday in honor of the singer's hit 2024 album Brat, they announced Monday afternoon. The San Francisco Giants affiliate even made the announcement in the style of the album's cover, using a lo-fi black font on a willfully ghastly lime-green field.
Released on June 7, Brat is the highest-charting album in the United States of the Cambridge, England native's career. The record—popular among Generation Z since its critically feted release—has gained new life in recent days for its associations with Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign for president.
This begs the crucial question: Is baseball brat? That is not for us to decide, but the game and the record share many commonalities, such as complex friendship-rivalries, an embrace of beauty in the mundane, and grappling with the legacy of one's heroes.
One baseball-related entity that is unquestionably brat, however, are the River Cats; their 55-47 record puts them second in the Pacific Coast League West Division's overall standings.