Giants Promote Top Prospect to Aid Late Postseason Push
The San Francisco Giants are still fighting to sneak into the MLB postseason, currently sitting 1.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League. With just 13 games remaining in the regular season, the team is dipping into its pool of minor league talent in order to help in their playoff push.
The Giants have promoted prospect Bryce Eldridge, the team announced Monday, bringing the organization's top minor leaguer to MLB for the final stretch of the year.
Eldridge, a first baseman, is ranked as the team's No. 1 prospect and the No. 13 prospect in the sport by MLB Pipeline. He stands a towering 6'7" and boasts plenty of power. The 20-year-old has recorded a .843 OPS across three minor league levels in 2025, logging 25 home runs and 84 RBIs across 102 games.
A former first-round pick in the 2023 draft, Eldridge was selected by San Francisco out of James Madison High School in Virginia.
The Giants are starting a crucial three-game series against the Diamondbacks, who are also competing for a wild-card berth, on Monday before traveling to Los Angeles for another important four-game set against the rival Dodgers later in the week.